St. James High School evacuated due to bomb threat

Law enforcement officers are on-site at the high school investigating the incident.

ST JAMES, Mo. — St. James High School was evacuated due to a report of a bomb in the building.

St. James R-1 School District's Facebook confirmed law enforcement officers were on-site and evacuated the building Thursday afternoon. All students and staff were moved to safety.

Release for students was delayed due to the threat and was slowly starting at around 3 p.m.

The Facebook post said that vehicles in or near the high school parking lot will not be able to move until they are cleared by local law enforcement.

There has been no word on if a bomb was found or if there are any suspects.