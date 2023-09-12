'Pirates & Pumpkins' invades the St. Louis Aquarium this fall

Search for treasure, shoot a cannon and be captivated by underwater pumpkin carving at the St. Louis Aquarium.

ST. LOUIS — Arrr you ready for spooky season? Grab your mateys and set sail on a family-friendly adventure this fall at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

From Sept. 15 through Halloween, the aquarium will be decorated with pirate-themed scenes, including a ghost ship with smoking and booming cannons, and patches of carved and lighted pumpkins inspired by the aquarium's sea life, according to a news release.

Pirates & Pumpkins allows guests to go on a self-guided treasure hunt inside the aquarium. Throughout the journey, guests will travel through marine habitats, get hands-on experience with the animals, fire a cannon, learn interesting animal facts and enjoy plenty of pirate puns. At the end of the treasure hunt, the bravest guests will be able to take a seat at the Pirate King's throne, the release said.

The aquarium will transform into a trick-or-treat festival from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in October. As part of the festival, kids will get a free pumpkin plush and a complementary bag for trick-or-treating at six pirate-staffed stations. They'll get to experience pirate story time in the KidZone, learn to talk like a pirate with Tommy the Otter, meet a real pirate parrot and see snakes, tarantulas and creepy crawlies.

At 1:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in October, guests can even watch costumed scuba divers carve pumpkins inside Shark Canyon.

Pirates & Pumpkins is free with regular admission. Click here to purchase tickets online.