St. Louis Blues program outfits children for hockey, life

The North City Blues have over two dozen players. It started with skating lessons at Steinberg and evolved to a game-like experience at Enterprise Center.

ST. LOUIS — When kids from Friendly Temple and Forest Park Forever walked through the doors at Enterprise Center this week, it looked like the holidays all over again.

There were friendly greetings, gifts cut to the perfect size, and plenty of fun.

"It feels good that this has come about," said former Blue Jamal Mayers.

The 'this' Mayers described, is a new organization founded by the St. Louis Blues. It's called the North City Blues and it was founded to help young Black girls and boys reach new goals.

According to USA Today, of the 713 players in the NHL, only six are African American, making programs like this crucial to the development of the game said Mayers.

"They're trying something new, their finding out that they can try something different and new and be good at it," Mayers said.

After the kids received a brand new custom hockey stick, they were welcomed just like players are. They entered the tunnel where the pros arrive. Next, they got fitted in some more brand new gear while Blues owner, Tom Stillman, watched the kids light up like Christmas morning.

"What I like about it is skating on the ice, putting my hockey gear on, and going to the locker room," young skater Jakobe Olsenworton said.

For some of the kids, they got involved out of curiosity.

"My mom, she got me into hockey and when I first went, I liked it," said Mikenzie smith who had never played hockey before this program.

Others had a purpose.

"So my family can be proud," Armon Williams said.

A purpose already fulfilled.

"I'm already proud of my baby," said Armon's father, Courtney Williams. "He actually exceeded expectations from Steinberg's to come in here and for him to actually make it, I'm humbled because I'm not a hockey player or fan but I do support the sport so for him to make it in something I didn't think he would, I'm beyond proud of my son."

Dozens of parents lined the stadium seats to capture every second of their kids' first skating session on the Blues home ice, even their falls.

"They can fall and get back up, what a metaphor for life that is for them," Mayers said. "Happy to be a part of it, a small part of it."

Before the kids wrapped up their session, they got a surprise from the Blues captain, Ryan O'Reilly, who encouraged them to work hard and chase new dreams.