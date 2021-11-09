Largest 1-day food drive in the US returns to St. Louis area

The Greater St. Louis Area Council–Boy Scouts of America will distribute bags for its annual Scouting for Food Good Turn on Nov. 13

ST. LOUIS — The Greater St. Louis Area Council–Boy Scouts of America has announced the start of its 36th Annual Scouting for Food drive. The annual food drive has collected more than 50 million cans of food since it began in 1985.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, more than 27,000 scouts, parents and volunteers in the area will distribute the Boy Scouts' iconic blue plastic bags on doorsteps across more than 60 counties throughout the St. Louis-metro area, southeast Missouri, southeast Illinois and central Illinois.

One week later, on Saturday, Nov. 20, they will return to pick up the bags filled with canned foods and non-perishable items.

The collected items will then be taken to local fire stations, where they will be sorted and boxed. From there, a local transportation company will coordinate a fleet of donated trucks and volunteer drivers to collect the food and take it to the St. Louis Area Foodbank for distribution. Donated food items outside of the city and county are taken directly to food pantries.

Within 48 hours of the scouts' collection, more than 550,000 meals will be distributed and ready to feed the hungry — just in time for the holidays.

“Over the last 35 years, St. Louis residents have helped provide more than 10 million meals to those in need,” said Dave Chambliss, who's the director of marketing for the Greater St. Louis Area Council. “This year, we’re asking them to continue this spirit of giving, to fill up their bags with whatever they can give, and help feed the hungry during the holidays.”

The Scouting for Food Good Turn originally started in St. Louis in 1985. It then expanded nationally, becoming America's largest one-day food drive. About 2 million food items are collected locally each year for those in need.

Last year, the traditional door-to-door collection was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Boy Scouts instead set up a "text-to-give" campaign for distanced financial contributions. Enough money was raised to provide 112,000 meals for local children, adults and seniors. The organization has brought back the virtual option in 2021 to go along with its door-to-door collection.

“Last year, despite so many facing financial and health difficulties, our community still turned out to give back,” Chambliss said. “We hope that goodwill continues this holiday season as our Scouts return to neighborhoods throughout St. Louis and Illinois to collect food and make this our best Scouting for Food year yet.”