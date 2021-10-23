St. Louis County man with dementia reported missing

Police said he was last seen leaving his home on Oct. 22

PINE LAWN, Mo. — Police have issued an endangered silver advisory for a man who was last seen Friday in St. Louis County.

St. Ann police are looking for 76-year-old Thomas Hastings. He's described as 5 feet 8 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Hastings was last seen wearing a leather jacket, blue striped shirt and dark pants.

He also has a scar on his left arm and his right arm. Hastings also has dementia.

Hastings was reported missing from 6120 Bircher in Pine Lawn, Missouri at 11 a.m. Friday.

Police said he was last seen walking away from his residence.