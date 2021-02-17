St. Louis County names Dr. Faisal Khan health department director

This will be Khan's second stint as St. Louis County health director. He served as health director from 2010-2018

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Health Department will be led by a familiar face.

Dr. Faisal Khan, who led the department from 2010-2018, has agreed to return for a second stint as health director, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

“We are excited that Dr. Khan has agreed to come back to St. Louis County and bring his expertise and experience during this public health crisis,” said Dr. Page. “The Department of Public Health under the leadership of Spring Schmidt and Dr. Doucette has done a remarkable job and Spring and Emily’s continued oversight of the COVID-19 response is critical and appreciated.”

Khan, 48, has 22 years of experience in the public health field, including with departments in West Virginia and Massachusetts, and in the countries of Pakistan, Vietnam, Australia. Zimbabwe, Botswana and others, Page's office said.

“I am happy to rejoin an already strong department as we continue the battle against COVID-19,” Dr. Khan said.

For the last two years, the health department has been led by acting co-directors Spring Schmidt and Dr. Emily Doucette. Both will continue to serve on the department.

Schmidt will continue to serve as the incident commander for the department in the COVID-19 emergency. Doucette will remain the chief medical officer for the department, where she will continue to oversee the transformation of the department's primary care services, the news release said.

“Dr. Khan joins the Health Department at a critical juncture, as the county brings to bear all possible resources to control the pandemic while administering COVID-19 vaccine to residents,” Page said in the release.