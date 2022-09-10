St. Louis Health Department recommends euthanasia for pack of pit bulls who attacked three people, killing one of them

The St. Louis Medical Examiner determines Dennis Moore, 62, died from a cardiac event exacerbated by the dog attack in July.

ST. LOUIS — A man who was one of three people attacked by a pack of pit bulls in north St. Louis in July died from a cardiac event prompted by the dog attack, and now the city’s Health Department is seeking to euthanize the animals, 5 On Your Side has learned.

Dennis Moore, 62, was found dead in an alley along San Francisco Avenue – about two blocks from his home – July 10 with trauma to his body.

St. Louis Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Graham told 5 On Your Side Friday he believes Moore died from a fatal cardiac event related to heart disease.

“Between the excitement and the physical attack, he died from heart disease that was exacerbated by this attack – not either one of those things by themselves,” Graham said. “The wounds from the dogs weren’t fatal wounds themselves.

“We think most of the extreme damage occurred after he died.”

A 92-year-old taking out the trash that night was also attacked and taken to the hospital and a 23-year-old man was injured as well.

Animal Control took three dogs who matched the description into custody.

The St. Louis Health Department issued a statement Friday night, which confirmed the dogs are still alive and in custody.

“After a thorough review of the information available regarding the July 10 incident on San Francisco Avenue, the City of St. Louis Department of Health remains concerned for the public’s safety regarding three dogs connected with this incident, still impounded by the department,” it read. “The Medical Examiner’s office determined a death related to the above-referenced incident was the result of Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease Exacerbated by canine attack, and the department has probable cause to declare the dogs as Dangerous Dogs.”

City ordinance 70889 lays out the criteria for a dog to be declared dangerous. The dog’s owner will be notified of the declaration, and the Health Department will keep the dogs in custody until “final disposition,” according to the statement.

The Health Department will notify the dog's owner via a written letter that it plans to euthanize the dogs.

The dog’s owner will then have five days to request a hearing to appeal the decision.

“If the Commissioner or hearing officer finds that there is insufficient evidence to support the declaration, it shall be rescinded, and the restrictions imposed thereby annulled,” according to the ordinance. “If the Commissioner or hearing officer finds sufficient evidence to support the declaration, then it shall be affirmed.”