St. Louis icon Jenna Fischer turns 49 years old

"The Office" star was raised in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — One of St. Louis' favorite celebrities is celebrating her birthday and turning 49 years old on Tuesday, March 7.

Jenna Fischer was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, but was raised in St. Louis. She attended Pierremont Elementary School in Manchester and Nernix Hall High School in Webster Groves. Fischer went on to study at Truman State University in Kirksville.

Fischer moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in television and movies and landed the role of Pam Beesly in "The Office" in 2005. She has also starred in various movies, including "Blades of Glory" and "A Little Help," and TV shows, including "You, Me and the Apocalypse" and "Splitting Up Together."

The St. Louis native has continued to support her hometown and memorable moments have come from the icon.

Fischer supported the St. Louis Blues throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. She was one of the most vocal social media supporters of the team throughout their run.

Fischer and John Krasinski, who played Jim in "The Office," had a heated debate on social media when the Blues reached the Finals against the Boston Bruins. Krasinksi, a Boston native, was supporting the Bruins throughout their run.

In the end, Fischer prevailed and the Blues defeated the Bruins in Game 7 of the 2019 Finals.

The Stanley Cup even made a stop at her house in February 2020 with her son's hockey team, her husband's hockey friends and other Blues fans in attendance!

The @StanleyCup came to my house. Insane! We invited my son’s hockey team, hubby’s hockey buddies and some @StLouisBlues fans over for the fun. Even our cat Sonny loved it. Thank you @NHL @keeperofthecup #hockeymomsrule #catinacup pic.twitter.com/rwWRVyaXh9 — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 21, 2020

During the 2020 NHL All-Star Game hosted in St. Louis, Jenna Fischer made an appearance as an honorary captain of the Atlantic Division. She was mic'd up with fellow St. Louis native and honorary captain Jon Hamm during the game. She attended the All-Star skills challenge as well and got to try on a Blues Stanley Cup championship ring.

And don't worry, Fischer isn't just a Blues fan. She was part of a mini-reunion of the cast of "The Office" at a St. Louis Cardinals game.

In September 2020, Jenna Fischer, Ellie Kemper and Phyllis Smith were cheering on the Cardinals in the stands of Busch Stadium as cardboard cutouts. All three actresses are St. Louis natives.