16 sheriff's deputies are 'unauthorized hires,' St. Louis judge says

The order said the deputies were hired without following standard procedures, including receiving background checks and approval from a majority of circuit judges.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge issued an administrative order for 16 sheriff's deputies to immediately stand down from their jobs, stating that they were not hired following standard procedures.

Presiding Judge Elizabeth Hogan issued an order Wednesday naming 16 deputies who she said were hired without following requirements of state law, including completing applications and background checks and submitting references to the 22nd Circuit Court's Personnel Committee for review and interviews.

The order said the deputies, as well as any other deputies hired by Sheriff Vernon Betts without the approval of a majority of circuit judges, are "unauthorized hires" and are "immediately prohibited from holding themselves as employees as the Sheriff's Department or carrying out any duties delineated to the Sheriff's Department," until they are approved through lawful procedures.