ST. LOUIS — Four police officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were involved in an accident Friday night.

It happened near 20th Street and Cass Avenue around 11 p.m. This is in the Carr Square neighborhood.

A police spokesperson said the officers were trying to pull over a car when they were hit by another car.

All four officers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

No other information has been made available.