St. Louis security guard punches man lying on light rail platform caught on video

ST. LOUIS — A security guard for the St. Louis light rail system on Friday repeatedly punched in the head a man lying facedown on a busy platform as nearby commuters recorded video and shouted for him to stop.

The beating happened at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station.

The guard, who worked for a subcontractor, has since been “removed from duty,” said General Manager of Security at Bi-State Development Kevin B. Scott in a written statement Saturday.

"The security guard involved in the incident works for a subcontractor to Metro Transit’s contracted security firm. The guard has been removed from duty to Metro Transit properties and is no longer involved in our efforts to protect our customers and team members," Scott said. "Immediately following the incident, the guard’s credentials were removed, along with any security equipment. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation, and we are supporting and fully assisting in their efforts."

“Metro Transit does not condone unprofessional and extreme actions regardless of circumstances,” he said.

Both the officer and the man who was punched are Black.

Paramedics responded, but the status of the beaten man was not immediately known.

Train rider Tim Orange, who also shot video, said he was “disturbed completely.”

Witnesses said the guard also stomped the man, but that isn't visible on the videos. As the video ended, the man slowly begins to get up.

The second man was not seen in the witness videos, and it was unclear what happened to him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.