ST. LOUIS — In the 24 hours since a Friday evening quadruple-shooting killed an 8-year-old girl, at least six more people were shot in the city, bringing the total number of victims to 10.

The victims include a female who was shot fatally in the head and a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the face.

Here's a breakdown of all the shootings the St. Louis Police Department has responded between 8 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday:

At 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Union, four people were shot near Harold's Chop Suey just north of Soldan High School after a football jamboree. Eight-year-old Jurnee Thompson died. Two 16-year-old boys were in serious but stable condition and a 64-year-old woman was listed as stable.

At 4:30 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was shot in the hip at S. Broadway and Meramec Street and a friend took her to the hospital. She was listed as stable.

Just after noon, a 34-year-old woman was shot in the left leg at California Avenue and was taken to the hospital. She was conscious and breathing.

Police began a homicide investigation near Interstate 70 and Grand Avenue at 2:30 p.m. after a female was shot in the head and died.

At 2:40 p.m., a male arrived at the police department's North Patrol Division after he was shot in the back or side near Lillian and Arlington avenues. He was conscious and breathing.

At 6:25 p.m., a male was shot in the arm near N. Kingshighway Boulevard and Margaretta Avenue and was taken to the hospital.

At 6:41 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot in the face near Natural Bridge Avenue and N. Grand Boulevard. He was conscious and breathing.

Three people were also found dead in an apartment in the Downtown West neighborhood at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said they had injuries but did not say how they died. A homicide investigation is underway.

