St. Louis Symphony Orchestra invites in-person audiences back

ST. LOUIS — In what’s sure to be music to audiences’ ears, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced it will resume live, socially distanced concerts at Powell Hall for the spring season, March 26-May 15.

Tickets for live, in-person concerts are now on sale to the public, the SLSO and Music Director Stéphane Denève announced Tuesday. Capacity will be limited to 300 people at live concerts. Each show will be about an hour and without intermission.

The spring 2021 live events will consist of eight weeks of performances at Powell Hall, led by Denève, conductor laureate Leonard Slatkin and SLSO assistant conductor Stephanie Childress, who begins her tenure as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

“'Retrouvailles' is one of the most beautiful French words to me. It perfectly describes the happiness of being together again, after too long an interval!" said Deneve of the welcome news. "At last, we are indeed able to welcome our dear audience safely back at Powell Hall.”

In January, the SLSO had to suspend programming that had been previously announced for the spring 2021 season, based on guidance from health officials. A total of 32 performances had been scheduled for spring originally.

Tickets to the live concerts are $25-$50, and free tickets are available to community partners through the SLSO’s Stéphane Seats program. For tickets, visit slso.org or call the box office (314-534-1700). The SLSO also plans to make selections from the performances accessible via on-demand streaming later this year. Tickets to view digital concerts on slso.org are $15.

Five SLSO musicians will be featured soloists during the season: associate principal second violinist Kristin Ahlstrom, second associate concertmaster Celeste Golden Boyer, assistant concertmaster Erin Schreiber, violinist Xiaoxiao Qiang and violist Shannon Farrell Williams.

Advised by infectious disease experts at the Washington University School of Medicine, the SLSO will maintain an operating plan approved by the city that includes a socially distanced seat map, limits contact and requires audience members, staff and string players of the orchestra to wear masks. Protocols may change throughout the spring as pandemic conditions evolve.