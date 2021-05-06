Woman, 49, dies in motorcycle accident involving truck on I-270 at Lindbergh

A second motorcyclist survived without major injuries, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A woman on a motorcycle was killed in an accident involving another motorcycle and a truck on eastbound Interstate 270 early Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The victim is identified as Robin Foster, 49, of St. Louis. She was on a 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide in the left lane, with another rider on a 2017 Harley.

Foster's bike hit a pothole on I-270 east of Lindbergh Boulevard, according to the MSHP report, and veered into the left side of a Freightliner M2 truck, which was in the center lane.

Foster was knocked off her motorcycle, and the other rider, Tyrone Chappel, 55, of St. Louis, hit Foster's bike and then fell from his.

Foster, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at SSM Health DePaul Hospital. There were no other injuries reported. Chappel was not wearing a helmet.