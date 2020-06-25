2 drivers injured in head-on crash in St. Peters

One driver was airlifted to a hospital, and the other driver was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two people were injured in a crash in St. Peters Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened before 5 p.m. at Spencer Road and Spencer Road Loop North, which is near Interstate 70 and Route 370.

St. Peters police said it was a head-on collision between two pickup trucks. There was one person in each vehicle. One driver was airlifted to a hospital, and the other driver was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. Police said one driver had serious injuries.

The view from 5 On Your Side’s helicopter showed two trucks with extensive front-end damage. A red truck was perpendicular to the lanes on the road, and a black truck was in the grassy area off to the side of the road.

St. Peters police have not released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is confirmed.