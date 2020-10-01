ST. LOUIS — Police are on scene of two incidents in north St. Louis.

Officers responded to Leonora Avenue and Floy Avenue around 2:35 p.m. for a call of shots fired. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. During the same time, officers were responded to an accident involving a school bus at the same location.

A spokesperson for the police department said they do not have information on injuries to people on the school bus. It’s unclear how many people were on the school bus.

The spokesperson also said it has not been determined if the two are connected, however a police source told 5 On Your Side the driver of a car was shot and then ran into the school bus.

The school bus is from KIPP, according to a Saint Louis Public Schools spokesperson.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

