What you need to know to swim safely this summer

ST. LOUIS — Water safety experts are reminding families to make sure they are being safe when taking a dip in water to cool off this summer.

Barron Swim School in south St. Louis County helps get the youngest children and adults prepared for fun on the water.

"Every lesson that we do, we incorporate multiple safety skills,” Lauren Harr, Assistant Aquatics Director said. “It doesn't matter how old you are or how confident you can be, swimming can be very dangerous.”

They teach students everything from swim basics to techniques to use in emergency situations.

“We teach them to climb out right away, roll over on their back,” Harr said. “We just hope that hearing about those stories gets everyone more and more wanting to teach them about how to be safe."

If you don’t know how to swim, Harr encourages those young and old to learn.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has guidance on pool safety here.

Experts advise that swimmers of all ages and skill lever wear Coast Guard-approved life vests in open bodies of water.

No matter where you are swimming, a responsible adult needs to always be watching the water.