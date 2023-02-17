Teen girl killed, 5 other teens injured Friday in St. Charles County crash

The girl's name has not been released.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl died and five other teenagers were injured in a crash in St. Charles County on Friday.

Cpl. Barry Bales with the St. Charles County Police Department said the crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway B and New Town Boulevard in St. Charles County.

A 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the crash scene, Bayles said. Her name has not been released.

Five other teenagers were injured and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. No additional information was released about their ages or injuries.

Bayles said the teens struck and knocked over a telephone pole in the crash.

The St. Charles County Police Department is investigating the crash.

