x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen airlifted after becoming trapped in grain bin auger in St. Charles County

Multiple agencies responded Thursday to free the teen from a grain auger along Highway H near Orchard Farm.
Credit: St. Charles County Ambulance District

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager was injured after becoming stuck in a grain bin auger Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County.

St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson Kyle Gaines said they received the call for the trapped teenager at around 4:25 p.m. on Highway H in the Orchard Farm area.

Multiple agencies responded and the teen was extricated within 35 minutes. Crews were working to airlift them to an area hospital.

No further details were available on the condition of the teenager or what led to them becoming trapped.

Credit: St. Charles County Ambulance District.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

St. Louis news | Aug. 10 | 5 p.m. update | Chippewa water main break fixed

Before You Leave, Check This Out