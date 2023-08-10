Teen airlifted after becoming trapped in grain bin auger in St. Charles County

Multiple agencies responded Thursday to free the teen from a grain auger along Highway H near Orchard Farm.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager was injured after becoming stuck in a grain bin auger Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County.

St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson Kyle Gaines said they received the call for the trapped teenager at around 4:25 p.m. on Highway H in the Orchard Farm area.

Multiple agencies responded and the teen was extricated within 35 minutes. Crews were working to airlift them to an area hospital.