Teen airlifted after becoming trapped in grain bin auger in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A teenager was injured after becoming stuck in a grain bin auger Thursday afternoon in St. Charles County.
St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson Kyle Gaines said they received the call for the trapped teenager at around 4:25 p.m. on Highway H in the Orchard Farm area.
Multiple agencies responded and the teen was extricated within 35 minutes. Crews were working to airlift them to an area hospital.
No further details were available on the condition of the teenager or what led to them becoming trapped.