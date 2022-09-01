Coming this month: THC-infused Red Hot Riplet brownies

The latest product will launch at two St. Louis dispensaries on Sept. 2. They will be available statewide on Sept. 13.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After the success of 'Twice Baked' Red Hot Riplets, Old Vienna LLC and Vivid announced THC-infused Red Hot Riplet brownies coming this month in Missouri.

Old Vienna LLC, a Fenton-based snack company, announced back in June their partnership with Vivid Extracts to introduce a THC-infused version of their popular spicy potato chip, Red Hot Riplets.

Coming off the success, they have announced a new product of THC-infused Red Hot Riplet brownies, sold under Vivid's Missouri's Own brand.

“We experienced a tremendous level of success with our launch of Twice Baked Red Hot Riplets with Old Vienna this spring — so much so, we were inspired to create and launch Red Hot Riplet brownies,” said Tony Billmeyer, CMO of Show-Me Organics, a Missouri-owned cannabis company that operates Missouri’s Own and Vivid. “Eating a Red Hot Riplet Brownie is a really unique experience because it begins as a normal chocolate brownie and finishes with an unmistakable Red Hot Riplet taste that is as surprising as it is nice."

Each two-brownie package will contain about 30mg of THC and cost $18.

It will debut at launch events this Friday, Sept. 2. They will be available at two dispensaries, the Greenlight Dispensary (6497 Chippewa) and Swade Dispensary (4108 Manchester).

The launch will also be included with the Paint Louis 2022 event, happening throughout Labor Day weekend. At the event, Javyn Solomon, renowned designer and artist, will be painting a piece to commemorate Missouri's Own and Red Hot Riplets partnership. Posters of his artwork will be given away at both dispensary locations this weekend with the purchase of Red Hot Riplets chips or brownies.

Paint Louis 2022 will take place this weekend at Graffiti Wall (Chouteau Avenue and South Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.