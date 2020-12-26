The Buttery Restaurant damaged in Christmas night fire

The restaurant was closed for the holiday and no one was inside. The building sustained extensive damage

ST. LOUIS — The Buttery Restaurant in south St. Louis suffered extensive damage in a Christmas night fire.

St. Louis firefighters were called to the restaurant on South Grand at around 6:10 Friday night.

The restaurant was closed for the holiday and no one was inside. The building sustained extensive damage.

Firefighters are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Smoke and flames weren't all that the firefighters had deal with. They were also up against some cold temperatures.

Captain Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said it's all a part of the job.

“It's all in the layering. Your body adapts to it,” he said. “We’ve got a job to do. It’s, more or less, an adapt and overcome mentality and it does take long for our new member to get a hold of that as well.”

This wasn't the only fire the department worked on Christmas. A home in north St. Louis sustained heavy damage from a fire Friday afternoon.

The father who lived in the house managed to get his five children out of the home safely, but the house and most of the family's belongings were destroyed.