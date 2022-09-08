Tickets on sale for the Polar Express out of St. Louis

All aboard at Union Station!

ST. LOUIS — Tickets for the Polar Express out of the St. Louis Union Station went on sale Thursday.

Ride the real train to the North Pole and see the Conductor, Santa Clause and his elves.

The trip to meet Santa takes one hour, with trains departing at 4:30, 6:00 and 7:15 p.m. every night from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30.

Prices vary depending on options and range from $35 to $95 dollars. Group rates are also available.

Another holiday event at Union Station is Pancakes with Santa. Get your own photos with St. Nick in the Grand Hall and enjoy holiday pancakes. This event is mornings:

November: 19, 20, 26, and 27

December: 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, and 24