Tiny houses for veterans to be built in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A private, outdoor ceremony was held on Friday for an important community project in north St. Louis.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Senator Jamilah Nasheed and a representative from the Missouri Veterans Commission were in attendance to dedicate land for VCP Village, which is the second expansion site of Kansas City based Veterans Community Project.

It's located on a nearly 4-acre site along Adeline Avenue, west of North Grand.

There will be 50 tiny homes to provide temporary supportive housing for veterans experiencing homelessness, a VCP Village Community Center, and the Veterans Outreach Center.

According to a press release, the Veterans Outreach Center will be a “one-stop” shop for any veteran requiring support services such as emergency assistance, military benefits navigation or case management.

"Today's a big day. And a lot has gone into getting here. But today is the start. Today is the day that we start a very long hard process of making this thing reality," Bryan Meyer, CEO of Veterans Community Project, said.

The campus will be developed in partnership with the City of St. Louis, The Missouri Veterans Commission, and Veterans United Foundation.

The Kansas City location has transitioned more than 40 formerly homeless veterans to permanent housing since 2018. For more information on the project, click here

