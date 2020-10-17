Case dismissed against Metro East restaurant for allegedly violating ban on indoor dining

"As expected, the State's case against us for allowing indoor dining during the latest "resurgence mitigation" was dismissed in court," Washy's Saloon wrote said

WATERLOO, Ill — A judge sided with a Metro East restaurant owner over the state’s mandate to shut down indoor dining.

A summons was given to the owner of Washy’s Saloon in Waterloo for allegedly violating a ban on indoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to court documents in Monroe County, it has been thrown out of court.

The owner of the restaurant argued that there’s no law that allowed the government to shut down indoor dining of a business and a Monroe County circuit court judge agreed.

The restaurant said it has worked with the health department since the beginning of the pandemic and follow its directions in matters related to COVID-19.

Washy’s Saloon posted the following message on its Facebook on Thursday,

“CASE DISMISSED!

As expected, the State's case against us for allowing indoor dining during the latest "resurgence mitigation" was dismissed in court today. There is NO LAW that prohibits indoor dining.

Washy's Saloon wants to thank John Wagner and the Monroe County Health Department for guidance during the past several months as well as our attorney Thomas Devore with the Silver Lake Group Ltd.

Since the beginning, we have worked with the Health Department and followed their direction in all matters related to Covid. They advised that we did not need to close, and we did not.”