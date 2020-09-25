St. Louis firefighter injured while responding to fire at auto shop

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The auto shop is a "complete loss"

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis firefighter was hurt while responding to a fire at an auto and tire shop early Friday morning.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a post on the fire department's Twitter page.

The fire started around 3:40 a.m. at an auto and tire shop on the 5000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive near Sherman Park. At one point, the flames shot up through the roof and damaged an adjacent building.

Firefighters on scene told 5 On Your Side the auto and tire shop is a "complete loss." The fire department reported the fire was extinguished just before 5 a.m.

It is not clear what may have started the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.