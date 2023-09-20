Pickup truck crashes into Target store in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A pickup truck crashed into the Target store at Brentwood Promenade on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Brentwood shopping center.
At the scene, 5 On Your Side saw minor damage to the building.
No other details were available as of Wednesday morning, including whether or not the driver was injured.
This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.
