Thousands of turkeys given away in St. Louis

Operation Food Search and Schnucks teamed up to distribute Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

OVERLAND, Missouri — One-thousand turkeys and all the fixings were passed out in St. Louis Friday. The giveaway took place at Operation Food Search in Overland.

Volunteers from Schnucks packed bags with stuffing, macaroni and cheese, canned foods, and brownie mix. The volunteers also loaded the 20lb turkeys and bags into the recipient's cars.

"This is important to us, important that we can help people in the community that are in need," Sharon Jackson the Director of Community Engagement told 5 On Your Side.

Gloria Holston was one of the many people who picked up a Thanksgiving dinner at Operation Food Search. She says, "It means everything in the world for me and my children and my grandchildren."

Without the giveaway, Gloria says she'd be on the hunt for one.

Operation Food Search CEO Kristen Wild says this year is a challenging one for families. "Inflation is hitting everything including groceries and the cost of Thanksgiving meal is going to be up 14% compared with last year. The turkey itself will be up 24%." That's according to the American Farm Bureau.