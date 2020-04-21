University City schools to provide meals to families this summer

The campaign has already raised $12,000

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The School District of University City is asking for donations to help provide meals to its students and their families over the summer.

The University City Education Foundation (UCEF) launched its Meal Appeal campaign Friday. The money will go to providing weekly care packages, including fresh produce, canned goods, snacks and household essentials, to 150 families.

"On April 9, the decision was made to close our buildings for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. But the need for food continues," the district said in a Tuesday press release.

The campaign has already raised $12,000. Donations can be made via the UCEF Paypal page.

The program will last through the 13-week summer break. A donation of $50 can help support one family for a week, the district said.

The district's Grab & Go meal program, which was started on March 23, currently feeds 1,138 students per day, according to the release. As of Tuesday, it has served more than 58,000 meals.

All Missouri public and charter schools remain closed through the end of the school year.