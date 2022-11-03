Wally's opens first location in St. Louis area

Wally's will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

FENTON, Mo. — Wally's first St. Louis-area location is now open. The travel center held a grand opening Friday morning at the new Fenton location.

The 36,000-square-foot facility boasts 72 gas pumps and five electric vehicle charging stations, according to our partners at the St. Louis Business Journal.

Inside Wally's, travelers will find a variety of options to choose from. You'll find food options like BBQ, sandwiches, popcorn, jerky by the pound, ice cream and much more.

There's even a Winnebago inside the building showing off some camping and travel gear. The travel center also has some home items and clothing for sale.

The new travel center opened at Fenton Logistics Park, which was once the site of the old Chrysler assembly plant that shut down in 2009.

"It's just amazing to be a part of what's going on at what is the old Chrysler plant and be a part of the revitalization," said CEO of Wally's Michael Rubenstein. "We lived in Sullivan growing up, we drove here all the time, so it's really amazing to see how the park is being revitalized with Grey Eagle, 1st Phorm and Amazon, the new Fenton Fire Department. We're just really excited to be a part of it."

Wally's will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Their first location opened in 2020 in Pontiac, Illinois.

Check out some photos from inside the store in the gallery below.

