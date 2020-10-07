Petition calls for removal of Wentzville school board member after racist and homophobic comments

The Wentzville School District said in a statement "racism has no place in our schools or our campuses"

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A school board member in Wentzville is under fire for statements she made on social media. There's now a petition calling for her removal.

Nearly 10,000 have signed a petition calling for a member of the Wentzville school board to resign. It all started with an article written by a student in the school's journalism class.

In his op-ed Patrick Kissel said board member Sandy Garber posted stances on social media directly attacking minority groups that exist within the district.

"Her homophobia and transphobia and Islamophobia and stuff like that was what really stood out because we don't have a massive group of minorities in Wentzville but we do have some so that's what really stood out," explained Kissel.

So Kissel decided to write an op-ed in the school paper.

"We've always been encouraged to write district stories so I figured this was the perfect one to write."

But this time was different, when he was finished writing the article Kissel says the district and his journalism teacher wouldn't let him publish it.

The district said it asked Kissel to reach out to Sandy Garber about her comments before it could be published.

"They never asked me to reach out to anything, it's just kind of annoying because people always say the media is the watchdog of the government," added Kissel.

Full statement from Wentzville School District

"The Wentzville School District is committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment where students of all backgrounds feel included and respected. That is our responsibility as educators and we owe that to the families who entrust us with the education and safety of their children every day. This is an opportunity to talk about race constructively and respectfully in our schools and in our community. Director Garber’s views are her own and should not be viewed as those of the Wentzville School District or as a reflection of any District staff member. She is an elected official and our job is to work with the seven elected officials on the Board of Education. Please be assured that racism has no place in our schools, or on our campuses, as it goes against our core values and mission to provide a world-class education for all students."

5 On Your Side also reached out to Mrs. Garber but hasn't heard back.