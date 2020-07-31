Gay lieutenant asks to resign from St. Louis County police diversity unit, citing 'systemic racism'

Lt. Keith Wildhaber has asked to be transferred back to the patrol division

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Lt. Keith Wildhaber stepped down Friday as the head of the St. Louis County Police Department's Diversity and Inclusion Unity, saying in a post on his Facebook page that he is the victim of systemic racism.

"I battled St. Louis County for almost 4 1/2 years," Wildhaber posted. "The day I was sworn in as the head of the Diversity and Inclusion Unit, the Ethical Society of Police and community activists have been publicly attacking me and questioning my qualifications to do the job. To be clear, I met all of the qualifications, as spelled out in the department's job requirements. I was enrolled to attend national certification by the National Diversity Council in April, however, the certification was unfortunately postponed until September due to COVID 19.

"The dog whispers of a gay, white guy being able to lead Diversity and Inclusion were loud and clear. Systemic racism is alive and well.

"I tried to ignore the background noise, but I'm not battling ESOP and the activists for another 3 years.

This afternoon, I notified the department of my decision to transfer back to Patrol," he wrote.

Wildhaber's post, though not public, was visible to at least two 5 On Your Side reporters.

St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton must approve his transfer.

Former St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar appointed Wildhaber to run the unit after a jury awarded Wildhaber $20 million. He sued the department in 2017 alleging that Belmar and his administration refused to promote him because he is gay and retaliated against him after he filed a complaint about it.

The county then settled with Wildhaber for $10.25 million, but recently the County Council approved the sale of bonds over a 30-year period that will add about $5 million in interest to the county's cost to settle the case.