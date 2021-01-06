Winery owner Hoffman Family of Companies to acquire 162-year-old property

Hoffman Family of Companies seems to be adding new wineries every week. This time, they're looking outside Augusta to expand on their $100 million plan

MARTHASVILLE, Mo. — The company that’s working to turn the August area into a national wine destination has added another property to its quickly expanding portfolio – and it’s a move to expand its footprint in the region.

Hoffman Family of Companies signed a letter of intent to buy the former Emmaus Homes Campus and acreage in Marthasville, which is about 13 miles from Augusta.

The Emmaus Home Complex started as a seminary for the German Evangelical Church, which dates back to 1859. Four of the five original buildings are still on the property: Farm House, Bake Oven, Friedensbote Publishing House and the dormitory.

The Hoffman company plans to rename the property Martha’s Vineyard and Winery. It’ll include employee housing for the five-star hotel and spa that’s in the works, as well as vineyards, event space, weddings and a tasting room.

“We’re excited about our growth in Missouri and look forward to our continued expansion of the region,” founder David Hoffman said in a news release Wednesday. “The Emmaus campus is beautiful and fits in well with our vision and will offer additional employment opportunities to the area as well as allowing us to take care of our staff.”

Hoffmann Family of Companies is based in Naples, Florida, but has deep ties to the St. Louis area. Hoffmann and his wife, Jerri, are natives of Washington, Missouri.

The company has been making acquisitions almost every week since January when it announced the massive plan to invest up to $100 million in the area. Hoffman said he believes the company can turn the region into a rival to some of the nation's most prestigious wine regions, including Napa Valley.

"It’s going to be a significant venue and the land lays as well as Napa Valley (in California)," Hoffmann said in an interview with the St. Louis Business Journal back in January. "It’s every bit as pretty and the vineyards out there (in Augusta) have done a wonderful job."

The acquisition in Marthasville brings the company’s total to five wineries and seven vineyards over nearly 900 acres in the area. The overall plan includes a hotel, a nine-hole par-three golf course, a five-star restaurant and other attractions.

The company also recently bought a transportation firm that’ll provide rides between the wineries.