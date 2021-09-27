Woman killed, teen seriously injured in St. Charles County crash

The woman was identified as 55-year-old Shelly Connor

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed, and a teen was seriously injured in a crash in St. Charles County Sunday night.

The crash happened at around 6:50 p.m. along Highway 67 near Richard Drive in West Alton.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Highway 67 when it traveled off the side of the road a hit a tree.

The driver was taken to a hospital where she later died. She was identified as 55-year-old Shelly Connor of Alton, Illinois. The passenger, a 15-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries.