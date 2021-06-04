Fatal tractor-trailer crash closes eastbound I-64 at Big Bend Boulevard

The interstate was closed around 8:15 a.m. A vehicle and a tractor-trailer were involved in the incident

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 64 Tuesday morning.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed at Big Bend Boulevard at about 8:15 a.m. The closure is expected to last several hours, according to MoDOT.

A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

MSHP confirmed to 5 On Your Side that one person was killed in the crash. No other details about the victim or wreck have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information. For the latest traffic updates, click here to view our map.