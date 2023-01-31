Yuengling will be available on tap in St. Louis starting next week, will hit store shelves in March

Yuengling draft beer will be available in the area on Feb. 6, and packaged sales will begin at grocery stores in March.

ST. LOUIS — The wait for America's oldest operating brewing company to arrive in St. Louis is almost over.

Yuengling is expanding its selling market to three new states, including Missouri, starting in 2023. Yeungling draft beer will be available on Feb. 6, but won't hit store shelves for another month, according to a spokeswoman for Dierbergs.

The Dierbergs spokeswoman did not say when the beer would hit the shelves. A Schnucks spokesperson said the beer will be available for packaged sales on March 6.

The Schnucks spokesperson said they will also have the brew at the St. Louis Food and Wine Festival.

The company, which was founded in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, mostly sold its product in the northeast and southeast region of the United States.

It recently expanded to Texas in 2021, offering Yuengling's flagship beers to consumers. Texas was the first state to increase Yuengling's market outside of its current 22-state East Coast footprint.

In October, the company announced the expansion in a Twitter video. Jennifer and Wendy Yuengling, 6th generation family members made the announcement.

We'll see you in early 2023, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/UEkhNPohBC — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) October 12, 2022

Jennifer and Wendy share their excitement about expanding to these three states and bringing Yuengling to passionate fans and loyal beer drinkers.

They said they are ready to "Bring the Goods" to Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas soon.

For more updates and information about Yuengling Brewery, visit its website.