ST. LOUIS — Someone in Missouri is $1 million richer.

One ticket sold in the Show-Me State for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing matched all five of the white ball numbers. The only number missing was the Powerball number.

The winning numbers are: 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62. The Powerball is 12.

A single ticket matched all six Powerball numbers to win the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. It was sold in a Milwaukee suburb. The ticket was worth an estimated $768 million, with a cash option of $477 million.

Missouri and Illinois have been on a hot streak when it comes to lottery drawings this month.

Someone in Illinois won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station last week in Olivette. Someone bought a nearly $2 million Missouri Lotto ticket in Troy last week. Also, a ticket sold in Missouri matched all six numbers in a Mega Millions drawing earlier this month, winning the jackpot of $50 million.

