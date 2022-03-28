'You got to help out where you can': Granite City church packs semitrailer with donations for Ukrainians

Ukrainian refugees have been in need of assistance of all types once they reach the borders of countries lending them a safe refuge.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A donation drive to support refugees from Ukraine occupied the parking lot at St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City over the weekend.

Resources and supplies for Ukrainians have become scarcer as the war continues, and humanitarian groups in the Bi-state are doing their part to help.

"They deserve everything we can do to help them out,” said Darla Kingle, who dropped off a batch of items at the church’s "Send a Semi to Ukraine" fundraiser on Sunday.

Jeremy Crawford also paid it forward.

"You got to help out where you can. I actually used to play with some people from Ukraine and I feel bad for what's happening over there," Crawford said.

Volunteers of all ages unloaded, weighed and packed items to load into a semitractor-trailer.

“We're collecting food, diapers, baby products, that type of thing. Water. Just portable things they can take with them," said Kathy Montgomery, project leader.

Montgomery said the company in Chicago the church is working with had access to two western drop-off points, and that she was pleased by the turnout.

“I know we've had people from Belleville, Waterloo, the surrounding areas. Edwardsville High School, their scholarship program. They brought in a couple of carloads,” she added.

