April 5 Missouri election results

ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri hit the polls Tuesday to vote in municipal elections that included mayoral races, bonds, alderpersons, taxes and school boards.
Use tax results
Many municipalities voted on a use tax for local purchases from out-of-state online vendors. The tax would be the same as the local sales tax charged by local businesses.
A state-wide use tax goes into effect in 2023, but cities and counties have to ask voters to approve similar measures for their jurisdictions.
Proposition C in St. Louis County addresses the use tax with the "Yes" vote being in favor of a use tax. See more use tax results here.
City of St. Louis Prop R
City residents voted on an amendment to the City of St. Louis charter after the ward redistricting process at the end of 2021.
St. Louis County Prop A
The county asked voters if the salaries of the county executive's staff should be listed in one place in the budget.
St. Louis County Prop B
This proposition concerned the county executive's employment outside of government. A "Yes" vote meant the county executive should hold no other employment during their term in office.
St. Louis County Prop D
Proposition D asked voters if St. Louis County should lease the Jarville House complex in Queeny Park for a pre-primary and primary grade school.