Who is Dave Schatz?

ST. LOUIS — Dave Schatz is a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The primary is August 2. One Republican will go on to face candidates of other parties in the general election in November.

As the leader of the Missouri state Senate, Dave Schatz shepherded some of the most conservative bills through the legislature and to the Governor’s desk in a generation, including a complete ban on all abortion procedures, and the Second Amendment Preservation Act which threatens to fine or prosecute police that attempt to enforce federal gun laws in Missouri.

Schatz quotes Ronald Reagan, discusses ways to balance the federal budget, and promises to bring “the Missouri Way” to Washington, D.C. However, Schatz’s political clout in Jefferson City and a $2 million loan from his state campaign account haven’t helped him break out of the single digits in the primary polling data.

He has raised more money than former Governor Eric Greitens, though, finishing third in the fundraising primary behind Schmitt and Hartzler.

Schatz submitted written responses to our survey.

5 On Your Side candidate survey

To the extent any single member of Congress can influence the U.S. economy and labor market, what immediate steps would you take to reduce the cost of living burden Missourians face during this period of inflation?

"The most important thing we can do to get our economy back on track is tackling inflation. To do that, stop the out of control spending and printing of money. Washington, D.C. could use a lot of Missouri common sense. Here, we balance our budget, fund our priorities like education, roads, and bridges and are still able to cut taxes. That’s what I’ll do In Washington, D.C."

Missouri state law prohibits women and girls from seeking abortion procedures at any time during their pregnancy, regardless of circumstances involving rape, incest, or other unwanted or unplanned pregnancies. Would you support a similar law at the federal level? If not, then which women or girls should be allowed access to safe, legal abortion procedures?

"As leader of the Missouri Senate, I was proud that we passed the law that made Missouri the first state in the nation to end abortion. In Washington DC, I’ll fight for and support any policy that protects innocent life."

What specific policies or practices would you support from Congress that could directly improve safety and reduce violent crime in Missouri?

Back our men and women in blue. First, we must ensure that our law enforcement remains funded, and not defunded; providing resources to recruit, train, and retain qualified law enforcement. Second, we must pass laws that ensure we punish those who seek to harm police. We’ve witnessed crimes against police far too often here in Missouri and we must do everything we can to stop it. We need to address the underlying issues the lead to violent crime and I believe the erosion of families and broken homes have led us to this point. Children need to grow up in a safe environment surrounded by loving families. They need quality education and economic opportunity to have hope.

What do you perceive as the single greatest threat to American democracy and how would you address it in Congress?

Dysfunction and polarization. I’m a conservative Republican but I have a long track record of getting things done. DC is broken. I’ll work with my colleagues to, once again, get government working for the people.

To what extent do fossil fuels contribute to the changing climate? To what extent should Congressional action attempt to alter that trajectory?

You could get a hundred different opinions from scientists on this subject. Our climate is and has been changing since the beginning of time. We should be good stewards of our planet but we have an abundance of oil, natural gas, and coal that can be used for our energy needs safely. We should utilize our renewable sources of energy and, when feasible, promote the use of them. But you cannot eliminate one for the other.

The Biden administration’s attacks on energy production have not reduced consumption, they’ve simple required imports from hostile nations. I’ll work to reopen domestic energy production and make us energy independent again.



Public polling shows most Americans believe the U.S. Supreme Court has become too political. What reforms, if any, should Congress take to reshape or reimagine the makeup or behavior of the court?

The Supreme Court has stood the test of time and we don’t need to reform or add to the court over the winds of public opinion. We need justices that follow the law as written and uphold our founding documents the Constitution.

Which Constitutional amendment is your favorite and why?

The 2nd. It protects all others.



What is your favorite movie, most influential book, and go-to genre of music?

Favorite Movie is Forest Gump.

The Bible is certainly the most influential book in my life.