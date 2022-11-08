Ann Wagner wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 2nd Congressional District

Ann Wagner, a Ballwin native, has held the office since 2013. She defeated Democrat Trish Gunby.

Wagner, a Ballwin native, has held the office since 2013 and currently serves as a vice-ranking member on the Financial Services and Foreign Affairs committees. She has worked in the Republican Party and on GOP campaigns since the 1990s. She also served as U.S. Ambassador to Luxemburg under former President George W. Bush.

This second Congressional District now covers areas south and west of the greater St. Louis area, touching St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren and Franklin counties. What was once a toss-up district now includes more reliably Republican voters.

In office, Wagner has voted along party lines on the big issues, including voting against both impeachments of former President Donald Trump. However, she did break with the GOP majority on a vote to protect interracial and same-sex marriage earlier this year.