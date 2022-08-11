Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri

Keep up with some of the biggest races in Missouri and the St. Louis area here.

ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections.

In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive.

In the City of St. Louis, voters were deciding between Democratic candidates Jack Coatar and Megan Ellyia Green to fill the remainder of the term of the Board of Aldermen President vacated by Lewis Reed, who was indicted on bribery charges earlier this year.

Voters in Missouri Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 3 were also picking who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s decision to retire at the end of his term created an opening for a spate of new candidates to run for the seat. Missouri is one of only seven states in the nation without an incumbent running for re-election in the Senate.

Republicans nominated Attorney General Eric Schmitt out of a crowded field of primary contenders, and Democrats selected longtime party donor Trudy Busch Valentine to represent their party.

Recreational marijuana

Missouri voters voted on Amendment 3, which proposes to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and automatic expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry.

St. Louis County Executive

Marketing executive Mark Mantovani, a Democrat, rebranded himself as a Republican for a rematch with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Page defeated Mantovani in the 2020 Democratic primary, but after Republican nominee Katherine Pinner abruptly quit, party officials coalesced around Mantovani as their best strategic pick to oust Page from the top job in county government.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President

St. Louis voters were picking the next Board of Alderman President in a special election this fall after federal prosecutors charged former President Lewis Reed with corruption for taking bribes from developers in exchange for passing tax incentives to help their bottom line.

The undercover corruption sting sparked fierce debate at City Hall about ethics, good governance, and how to allocate public resources without any real or perceived conflicts of interest.

Alderman Joe Vollmer stepped into an interim role as board president but showed no interest in running long-term. Two of his colleagues, Alderman Jack Coatar and Alderwoman Megan Green, stepped in and ran in an initial runoff election in September.

Missouri's 1st Congressional District

Republicans in the Missouri House and Senate drew new boundaries around the First Congressional District, but the partisan makeup of the voters living in it remains roughly the same. Due to the volume of Democratic-leaning voters living in this district, a Democratic win is widely expected for incumbent Cori Bush over Republican Andrew Jones Jr.





Missouri's 2nd Congressional District

This second congressional district now covers areas south and west of the greater St. Louis area, touching St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren and Franklin counties. What was once a toss-up district now includes more reliably Republican voters. Republican Ann Wagner has been in office since 2013 and is running against Democrat Trish Gunby.

Missouri's 3rd Congressional District