Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

The results are in! Here's how people voted across the state of Illinois.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!

Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.

So, you may be wondering how people voted across the state. Well, 5 On Your Side has a county-by-county breakdown in the map below.

Use the bar at the top to choose which race you’d like to view. Then, click on which county you’d like to view.