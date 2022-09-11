Here's a breakdown of how Missouri voted in the election

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri general election was held on Nov. 8 and the results are in!
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Busch and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
So, you may be wondering how people voted across the state. Well, 5 On Your Side has a county-by-county breakdown in the map below.
Use the bar at the top to choose which race you’d like to view. Then, click on which county you’d like to view. You can also view Amendment 3 by clicking the bar at the top.
