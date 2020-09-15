Presidential candidate Joe Biden endorses Jill Schupp in Missouri's second congressional district race

"I am proud to endorse her and look forward to working with her," Joe Biden said in an email news release from Schupp's campaign

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Presidential candidate Joe Biden is putting his support behind Jill Schupp in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District race.

Schupp is a Democrat who is running to unseat Republican Ann Wagner as US Representative of Missouri’s second district.

“From the local school board to the State Senate, Jill Schupp prioritizes common sense legislation addressing the challenges facing her community,” Biden said in a news release emailed out by Schupp’s campaign.

Schupp, who’s from Creve Coeur, has been in Missouri state politics since winning the race to represent District 88 of the Missouri House of Representatives in 2009.

“She’ll continue to deliver results for her neighbors in Congress,” Biden said in the release. “I am proud to endorse her and look forward to working with her. She is committed to working to lower the cost of healthcare and make our schools safe for everyone.”