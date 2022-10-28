Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot

A list of judges from the Missouri Supreme Court to circuit courts are on the ballot.

ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8.

A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.

It can feel tedious to research whether to keep a judge in office or not. These judges are reviewed by the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, and the committee's findings are released by the Missouri Bar.

The Bar says the committee found all 54 judges on the ballot in different circuits across Missouri "substantially meet overall judicial performance standards."

The complete review of every judge is available at YourMissouriJudges.org.

Supreme Court of Missouri

Zel M. Fischer - Substantially meets standards

Robin Ransom - Substantially meets standards

Missouri Court of Appeals

Kelly C. Broniec - Substantially meets standards

Thomas C. Clark II - Substantially meets standards

Michael E. Gardner - Substantially meets standards

John P. Torbitzky - Substantially meets standards

Circuit judges for the 21nd Judicial Circuit

Jason D. Dodson - Substantially meets standards

Thomas C. Albus - Substantially meets standards

William M. Corrigan - Substantially meets standards

Ellen S. Levy - Substantially meets standards

Associate circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit

Mondonna L Ghasedi - Substantially meets standards

Joseph L. Green - Substantially meets standards

John R. Lasater - Substantially meets standards

Amanda Bundren McNelley - Substantially meets standards

Jeffrey P. Medler - Substantially meets standards

Julia Pusateri Lasater - Substantially meets standards

Ellen Wyatt Dunne - Substantially meets standards

Circuit judges for the 22nd Judicial Circuit

John T. Bird - Substantially meets standards

Bryan L. Hettenbach - Substantially meets standards

David C. Mason - Substantially meets standards

Christopher E. McGraugh - Substantially meets standards

Michael K Mullin - Substantially meets standards

Associate Circuit Judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit

Barbara T. Peebles - Substantially meets standards

Other counties in Missouri

The Missouri Plan

Judges are up for a retention vote after their first 12 months on the bench and after each term.

A statewide committee reviews the judges ahead of these votes. See the members of the committee here.

The committee reviews surveys from lawyers, jurors and other sources. Appellate judges submit five written opinions for the committee to review. Trial judges submit three written opinions. They are looking for "clarity of expression, logical reasoning, and application of the law to the facts presented" in the selection of opinions.

They take a vote on the judge's performance to decide whether each judge "substantially meets overall judicial performance review standards." The results of this vote are shared with the judge, who can essentially appeal, and then with the public.