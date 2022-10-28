Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot

ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8.
A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.
It can feel tedious to research whether to keep a judge in office or not. These judges are reviewed by the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, and the committee's findings are released by the Missouri Bar.
The Bar says the committee found all 54 judges on the ballot in different circuits across Missouri "substantially meet overall judicial performance standards."
The complete review of every judge is available at YourMissouriJudges.org.
Supreme Court of Missouri
Zel M. Fischer - Substantially meets standards
Robin Ransom - Substantially meets standards
Missouri Court of Appeals
Kelly C. Broniec - Substantially meets standards
Thomas C. Clark II - Substantially meets standards
Michael E. Gardner - Substantially meets standards
John P. Torbitzky - Substantially meets standards
Circuit judges for the 21nd Judicial Circuit
Jason D. Dodson - Substantially meets standards
Thomas C. Albus - Substantially meets standards
William M. Corrigan - Substantially meets standards
Ellen S. Levy - Substantially meets standards
Associate circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit
Mondonna L Ghasedi - Substantially meets standards
Joseph L. Green - Substantially meets standards
John R. Lasater - Substantially meets standards
Amanda Bundren McNelley - Substantially meets standards
Jeffrey P. Medler - Substantially meets standards
Julia Pusateri Lasater - Substantially meets standards
Ellen Wyatt Dunne - Substantially meets standards
Supreme Court of Missouri
Zel M. Fischer - Substantially meets standards
Robin Ransom - Substantially meets standards
Missouri Court of Appeals
Kelly C. Broniec - Substantially meets standards
Thomas C. Clark II - Substantially meets standards
Michael E. Gardner - Substantially meets standards
John P. Torbitzky - Substantially meets standards
Circuit judges for the 22nd Judicial Circuit
John T. Bird - Substantially meets standards
Bryan L. Hettenbach - Substantially meets standards
David C. Mason - Substantially meets standards
Christopher E. McGraugh - Substantially meets standards
Michael K Mullin - Substantially meets standards
Associate Circuit Judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit
Barbara T. Peebles - Substantially meets standards
Other counties in Missouri
Tap here for Greene County judges
Tap here for Jackson County judges
Tap here for Platte County judges
Supreme Court of Missouri
Zel M. Fischer - Substantially meets standards
Robin Ransom - Substantially meets standards
Missouri Court of Appeals
Alok Ahuja - Substantially meets standards
Kelly C. Broniec - Substantially meets standards
Don E. Burrell Jr. - Substantially meets standards
Thomas C. Clark II - Substantially meets standards
Michael E. Gardner - Substantially meets standards
Jack Goodman - Substantially meets standards
Karen King Mitchell - Substantially meets standards
Mark Pfeiffer - Substantially meets standards
W. Douglas Thomson - Substantially meets standards
John P. Torbitzky - Substantially meets standards
The Missouri Plan
Judges are up for a retention vote after their first 12 months on the bench and after each term.
A statewide committee reviews the judges ahead of these votes. See the members of the committee here.
The committee reviews surveys from lawyers, jurors and other sources. Appellate judges submit five written opinions for the committee to review. Trial judges submit three written opinions. They are looking for "clarity of expression, logical reasoning, and application of the law to the facts presented" in the selection of opinions.
They take a vote on the judge's performance to decide whether each judge "substantially meets overall judicial performance review standards." The results of this vote are shared with the judge, who can essentially appeal, and then with the public.
The process of judicial selection and retention is called the Missouri Plan. Read more about how judges are selected here.