x
Elections

Learn about the judges on the Missouri ballot

A list of judges from the Missouri Supreme Court to circuit courts are on the ballot.
ST. LOUIS — People in Missouri are researching candidates and preparing ballots to cast a vote in the general election that concludes Nov. 8.

A long portion of the ballot includes a section where you vote on retaining judges in the Missouri Supreme Court, the Missouri Court of Appeals and Judicial Circuit Courts.

It can feel tedious to research whether to keep a judge in office or not. These judges are reviewed by the Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee, and the committee's findings are released by the Missouri Bar.

The Bar says the committee found all 54 judges on the ballot in different circuits across Missouri "substantially meet overall judicial performance standards."

The complete review of every judge is available at YourMissouriJudges.org.

St. Louis County

Supreme Court of Missouri

Zel M. Fischer - Substantially meets standards 

Robin Ransom - Substantially meets standards 

Missouri Court of Appeals

Kelly C. Broniec - Substantially meets standards

Thomas C. Clark II - Substantially meets standards 

Michael E. Gardner - Substantially meets standards 

John P. Torbitzky - Substantially meets standards

Circuit judges for the 21nd Judicial Circuit

Jason D. Dodson - Substantially meets standards 

Thomas C. Albus - Substantially meets standards 

William M. Corrigan - Substantially meets standards 

Ellen S. Levy - Substantially meets standards 

Associate circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit

Mondonna L Ghasedi - Substantially meets standards 

Joseph L. Green - Substantially meets standards 

John R. Lasater - Substantially meets standards 

Amanda Bundren McNelley - Substantially meets standards 

Jeffrey P. Medler - Substantially meets standards 

Julia Pusateri Lasater - Substantially meets standards 

Ellen Wyatt Dunne - Substantially meets standards 

St. Louis City

Circuit judges for the 22nd Judicial Circuit

John T. Bird - Substantially meets standards 

Bryan L. Hettenbach - Substantially meets standards 

David C. Mason - Substantially meets standards 

Christopher E. McGraugh - Substantially meets standards 

Michael K Mullin - Substantially meets standards 

Associate Circuit Judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit

Barbara T. Peebles - Substantially meets standards 

Other counties in Missouri

Tap here for Greene County judges

Tap here for Jackson County judges

Tap here for Platte County judges

The Missouri Plan

Judges are up for a retention vote after their first 12 months on the bench and after each term.

A statewide committee reviews the judges ahead of these votes. See the members of the committee here.

The committee reviews surveys from lawyers, jurors and other sources. Appellate judges submit five written opinions for the committee to review. Trial judges submit three written opinions. They are looking for "clarity of expression, logical reasoning, and application of the law to the facts presented" in the selection of opinions.

They take a vote on the judge's performance to decide whether each judge "substantially meets overall judicial performance review standards." The results of this vote are shared with the judge, who can essentially appeal, and then with the public.

The process of judicial selection and retention is called the Missouri Plan. Read more about how judges are selected here.

