Voter guide: 2022 ballot for Missouri and Illinois election

Read the 5 On Your Side Voter Guide for details on all the hot races.

The general election is November 8 and people in the St. Louis area are set to vote in Missouri or Illinois.

Hot races on the ballot in Missouri include the U.S. Senate race, U.S. House races, St. Louis County Executive, and recreational marijuana. Illinois voters will consider re-electing the governor or his Republican challenger.

Coverage of results will start at 7 p.m. on 5+, KSDK.com and YouTube. 5+ is an app for your TV, available on Roku and Fire TV.

The midterm elections will have broad implications on the national stage. There is a referendum on the Biden administration as Democrats fight to keep control of the Senate and House.

In St. Louis County, voters are picking a county executive

How to get election results

After polls close, turn to 5 On Your Side for the latest election results. There are so many ways to watch.

Between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., watch 5+ or the KSDK YouTube page for a live election results show with Mark Maxwell. The new 5+ app is in the Roku and Fire TV stores. Download it for 24/7 programs, the latest weather, or replay previous newscasts.

For 5 On Your Side at 10 p.m., tune your rabbit ears to 5.0, find 5 On Your Side with your cable service, watch on your Roku or Fire TV with the 5+ app or watch on your phone or computer.

Watch 5 On Your Side newscasts online at ksdk.com/watch.