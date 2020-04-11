Sam Page wins St. Louis County executive race

Page will finish out the final two years of what would have been former county executive Steve Stenger's term

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Democrat Sam Page will keep his seat as St. Louis County executive.

Page defeated Republican Paul Berry on Tuesday.

Page will finish out the final two years of what would have been former county executive Steve Stenger's term.

He was appointed county executive after Stenger resigned in April 2019 following an indictment on federal fraud charges. Stenger later pled guilty and was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Page has drawn both support and criticism for how he's handled the coronavirus pandemic in the county. In September, hundreds of parents and students protested restrictions on youth sports near Page's house and outside of county offices in Clayton. In October, Page eased the restrictions that some protested.

Page is a Creve Coeur resident. He previously served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2003-2009 and on the St. Louis County Council from 2014 until he was appointed county executive.

He has a chemistry undergraduate degree and Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. According to his website, until he took a leave of absence to be county executive, he was a full-time anesthesiologist at Mercy Hospital and an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at Saint Louis University Medical School.

