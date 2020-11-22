Lewis Reed joins the running for St. Louis mayor

"I've heard you loud & clear. I am excited and honored to file for office on Monday to run as your next Mayor!" Reed wrote Saturday on Twitter

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed has announced he will run for St. Louis mayor in March.

The announcement comes days after Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that she will not run for reelection. Reed joins the running with Treasurer Tishuara Jones, alderwoman Cara Spencer and club owner Dana Kelly.

Krewson, 68, was elected in April 2017 and was the first woman to serve as the city's mayor. She said her age was a factor in her decision to retire and she's looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

Reed, who has run for mayor twice in the past, announced via a video posted to Twitter on Saturday that he plans to officially file on Monday.

Thank you for all of the messages, emails and phone calls asking to sign my petition to be on the ballot in March. I've heard you loud & clear. I am excited and honored to file for office on Monday to run as your next Mayor! #STL #ReedForStLouis pic.twitter.com/qkfiUMyeuj — Lewis E. Reed (@PresReed) November 22, 2020

Following Krewson's announcement on Wednesday, Reed released the following statement: “I commend Mayor Lyda Krewson on her many years of service to the City of St. Louis. She will go down in St. Louis history as our first female Mayor. It has been an honor to work alongside her at the Board of Aldermen and most recently as a member of the Board of Estimate & Apportionment. Her dedication and commitment to the City of St. Louis has never wavered. I congratulate her on her retirement and wish her well in the years ahead.”