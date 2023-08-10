1 week left to take survey on how St. Louis should spend Rams settlement money

The highly-publicized money is still a hot topic, and the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has been asking for the public’s opinions on how to spend it.

ST. LOUIS — As recently as last week, as a homeless encampment grew and then was dispersed on the lawn of St. Louis City Hall, one question kept coming up from people living there and trying to help people in need.

“If they use the $280 million in Rams settlement money, set up affordable housing, put them in apartments, that would do something,” said Larry Rice, an advocate for the homeless. “But we don’t see that right now.”

One person who was living at the encampment last week told 5 On Your Side something similar.

“Why not? Why not do it? What if your family member was out here? This is wrong?” Gino McCoy said.

The highly-publicized money is still a hot topic, and the St. Louis Board of Aldermen has been asking for the public’s opinions on how to spend it.

The I-Team asked each alderman for their views last week, contacting all members of the board, along with the mayor’s office and Board President Megyn Green.

Of the responses:

Mayor’s Office: No response yet as of publishing.

Board President Megan Green: No response yet.

Ward 1 Alderman Anne Schweitzer: "Supporting city services, including public safety; improving infrastructure; investing the funds and spending wisely so the money continues to earn interest."

Ward 2 Alderman Tom Oldenburg: No response yet.

Ward 3 Alderman Shane Cohn: No response yet.

Ward 4 Alderman Bret Narayan: No response yet.

Ward 5 Alderman Joseph Vollmer: No response yet.

Ward 6 Alderman Daniela Velazquez: No response yet.

Ward 7 Alderman Alisha Sonnier: No response yet.

Ward 8 Alderman Cara Spencer: "Fix 911. Buy trash and tow trucks, pave the streets and invest in downtown. Make the city work."

Ward 9 Alderman Michael Browning: "Improving our 911 system, water infrastructure, street infrastructure, put the remaining funds into an account to gain interest and use that interest in the near future to increase city employee pay in a sustainable way, improving city services like forestry, building inspections and more."

Ward 10 Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard: No response yet.

Ward 11 Alderman Laura Keys: "I think using a portion of the RAMS settlement to rebuild your city's failing water infrastructure is a sensible idea. Investing in critical infrastructure like water systems can have long-term benefits for the community, including improved access to clean and reliable water, enhanced public health and increased economic stability."

Ward 12 Alderman Sharon Tyus: No response yet.

Ward 13 Alderman Pamela Boyd: No response yet.

Ward 14 Alderman Rasheen Aldridge: No response yet.

The opportunity came after Stan Kroenke pulled the Rams out of St. Louis, opting to move to Los Angeles despite the construction of a new stadium for the franchise.

Years later, the city filed a lawsuit resulting in a settlement of nearly $750 million. The settlement was divided among the three entities that sued. The Regional Sports Authority got $70 million, St. Louis County got $169 million and the city of St. Louis got $250 million.

The Board opted to hold a series of public meetings for residents to weigh in on their desires. Additionally, entities have been hoping for additional investments in north St. Louis and downtown to revitalize the area.

The city recently reported that interest from the settlement money added an additional $5.8 million.

The online survey is open until Friday, Oct. 13. Two additional meetings will happen on Oct. 25 and Dec. 2.

