'It sounded like a war': Police involved in shoot-out overnight in St. Louis

It's the second officer-involved shooting in a 24-hour period

ST. LOUIS — "It sounded like a war."

That's how Cheryl Smith Coleman described the gunshots she heard around 1 a.m. on Thursday. Coleman believes she heard 100 shots. She may be correct.

Our video from the scene shows at least 88 evidence markers being placed by police detectives on Goodfellow Boulevard.

According to Lt. Col. Mary Warnecke with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two officers in an unmarked car were in the vicinity of Interstate 70 and Goodfellow overnight Thursday because of some known problems. She said the officers observed an argument between a group of people at the BP gas station located at Lillian and Goodfellow. She said the group eventually left the gas station and began firing at one another.

Warnecke said the two officers in the unmarked vehicle eventually became the target. She said the officers who were not in uniform except for St. Louis police vests, got out of their vehicle and announced they were police. She said the suspects continued to fire at the officers. The officers fired back. No one was injured.

"We believe they were obviously shooting at police officers, once they announced themselves, identified themselves and they could see those officers, it was quite obvious they were police officers and they continued to take fire, " Lt. Col Warnecke said. "We are very fortunate today we don't have officers injured or killed."

Warnecke said the unmarked vehicle the officers were driving was damaged by at least one bullet. She said the Force Investigative Unit is handling the investigation which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

The shooting marked the second time in roughly 12 hours St. Louis police officers were involved in a shooting. Police said an undercover officer with the Anti-Crime Task Force exchanged gunfire with a suspect in the area of Jefferson and Russell in south city on Wednesday afternoon. The officers in that incident were not hurt. At least one person was taken into custody.